Seasonal temperatures with a chance of showers

Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday by at least a few degrees. Warmer air is making its way in out of the south today, putting highs in the mid 50s for Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures, moderated by clouds, rain, and southeast winds, will have a warm starting point on Wednesday. After that, temperatures should easily climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s for Wednesday afternoon.

Expect a chance for showers tonight. Rain will try to move in out of the southwest this evening. Expect most places to stay dry until late evening, however SEMO could see their first chances for rain as early as late afternoon/early evening. Beginning Wednesday evening, strong winds will be of concern, and will last through Friday morning.

