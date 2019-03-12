Settlement reached in 1 lawsuit involving Duck Boat accident - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Settlement reached in 1 lawsuit involving Duck Boat accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The company that owned a tourist boat that sank in a Missouri lake has reached a settlement with relatives of two brothers who were among 17 people who died in the accident.

The Kansas City Star reports lawyers for Ervin and Horace Coleman last week filed a settlement notice with Ripley Entertainment. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

The brothers were among nine members of the same family from Indiana who died when the duck boat sank in July on Table Rock Lake near Branson.

Several lawsuits against Ripley and other entities are pending in federal and state court.

A spokeswoman for Ripley Entertainment said the company is continuing mediation with victims of the accident.

The lawsuits allege Ripley Entertainment launched the boat despite warnings of severe weather near the lake.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

