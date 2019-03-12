Fort Campbell survey to assess military community strengths

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Fort Campbell is surveying soldiers, family members, Army civilians and military retirees about the health and readiness of their military community.

Officials with the U.S. Army post straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee line say the Community Strengths and Themes Assessment can be accessed online .

The survey is meant to create a snapshot of the quality of life, health, safety and satisfaction within the Army installation environment.

Responses are confidential.

The survey is open through May 30 and takes 10 to 15 minutes to finish. Findings will be available by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.