Old Friends retirement farm welcomes stakes winner Einstein

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - A thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky has welcomed the son of a Kentucky Derby winner as its newest resident.

Old Friends farm near Georgetown says five-time Grade 1 winner Einstein arrived Monday.

The Brazilian-bred horse is the son of 1986 Horse of the Year and Kentucky Derby winner Spend a Buck. Einstein was pensioned to Old Friends by The Stonach Group's Adena Springs.

Einstein captured the Anita Handicap and four Grade I stakes on turf, including back-to-back triumphs in the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic at Churchill Downs.

In all, Einstein made 30 starts, winning 11 races. He won or placed in 13 stakes, and his career earnings totaled $2.7 million.

In 2015, Adena Springs also donated Breeders' Cup Classic winner Alphabet Soup and Belmont Stakes winner Touch Gold to Old Friends.

