Something for everyone at the SI Wellness Expo

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Southern Illinois Wellness Expo makes its return to John A. Logan College on Saturday, March 23.
Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday by at least a few degrees
HAMILTON CO., Ill -- A man wanted by authorities in Hamilton County has been arrested. Charles 'Andy' Sage, 32, was arrested in Union County, Kentucky.
ABC NEWS -- Ophthalmologists at Duke University have found that a special type of eye scan can pick up changes indicative of Alzheimer’s disease.
PERRY CO., Ill. -- Sheriff Steve Bareis is concerned about potential layoffs and the condition of the jail following a $2 million dollar drop in state funding over the past five years.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A Carterville business continues to operate after a car plowed through the front window.
WSIL -- A new bill would change the age children can be left home alone in Illinois.
WSIL -- More than 6,500 Illinois students will be able to visit state parks, museums, and other natural resource sites thanks to grant funding.
INA, Ill. -- The new Rend Lake College archery team will compete against teams from other community colleges, as well as in regional and national Scholastic 3-D Archery (S3DA) competitions.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A funeral is scheduled for a sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a man who fled and engaged officers in an hours-long standoff in Illinois.
