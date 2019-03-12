Something for everyone at the SI Wellness Expo

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Southern Illinois Wellness Expo makes its return to John A. Logan College on Saturday, March 23. The event spun off of the traditional Southern Illinois Women's Conference, which dates back to the late 1980s.

The group Southern Illinois Wellness, fka Southern Illinois for Health & Wellness, Inc. is behind the expo. There will be life saving screenings, blood draws, a family fun zone, yoga and healthy cooking demonstrations and costumed characters from Southern Illinois Jedi Order.



New this year, a giant inflatable colon from Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis and giant inflatable heart from HealthWorks Kids' Museum in St. Louis

Tickets are $10 in advance for adults. Kids 17 and under get in free. You can buy tickets here.