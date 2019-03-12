Kill announces search for next SIU basketball coach - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kill announces search for next SIU basketball coach

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Valle, Producer
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale's Director of Athletics Jerry kill has announced that the search for the program's next men's basketball coach is underway, and Kill says this will be "the most important hire we make. Bottom line."

On Monday, just days after former head coach Barry Hinson stepped down following an emotional press conference after SIU's loss to Northern Iowa, Kill held a press conference to announce plans for a nationwide coaching search.

Kill said he wants the next Saluki head coach to be the right fit, have a disciplined ball club, and be tough. The former Saluki football head coach added that he would not seek help from a search firm and chose instead to travel the country and meet the candidates himself.

"I don't feel like we need to do that," Kill said. "First of all they cost a lot of money, and I feel like that's what they pay the athletic director to do."

Hinson left as head coach with one year remaining on his contract that would've guaranteed him $350,000. Kill said he would honor the final year of Hinson's contract.

Kill also emphasized that money won't be an issue when selecting the next Saluki men's basketball coach.

"We're not going to act like we're going to get this coach for the lowest money," Kill said. "We worked hard at raising money and we're going to go out and compete."

Kill says the next Saluki men's basketball coach will have to play in an area where "basketball is the kingpin around here".

"We gotta make that kingpin go. And we're going to do what it takes to make that kingpin go, "Kill said.

