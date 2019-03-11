Carterville shop remains open despite damage from wreck

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A Carterville business continues to operate after a car plowed through the front window.

The wreck happened Friday at the Live Simple Shop in downtown Carterville.

A Carterville Police officer said a truck driving on Division Street hit a car backing out of a parking spot, which caused that car to hit another parked car which went through the window.

Store Manager Lacey McGee left minutes before the crash.

"And I get a text from T.J. (Fricke), the owner, saying 'Oh my gosh, you wouldn't believe what just happened!' She sent me a photo of a car through the window," McGee said.

Fricke said Friday she still plans to keep the business running despite the damage.

She received some help with temporary repairs from Home Re-Nu, a business that rents space above the shop.

"Well this is a small town, and everybody needs to work together," project consultant Kevin McCamish said. "We have a mutual respect for everybody's business."

McGee said the shop is running normal hours and they were quite busy the day after the crash.

"We had a lot of people coming in to check on us and see how we were doing," McGee said. "The sales were a little bit down for a Saturday, but that's expected whenever a car blows through your window and people probably think you're closed."

Coincidentally, McGee also says they were in the planning stages of remodeling the store, they just have more immediate work to do now.

But the day before the crash, one of the owner's children painted flowers on the window to celebrate spring.

"It really broke her heart to see her flowers gone," McGee said. "She called me the next day, and I was thinking she was going to call me, crying, and she said, 'Lacey! You won't believe it! The flowers are gone that I painted!'"

But once they get a new window, McGee said those flowers will come back.

Carterville Fire Chief Ron Rains said he believes the building is safe to occupy.

Police said one person suffered minor injuries in that crash.