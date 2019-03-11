Park Service, FBI investigating body found at Mammoth Cave - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (AP) - Federal authorities are investigating the discovery of a body at Mammoth Cave National Park.

News outlets say the discovery was reported around 9:40 a.m. Monday. The body was that of a woman in her 20s, but she wasn't identified pending notification of family.

The National Park Service and the FBI are investigating.

The body was found at Zion Hill Cemetery within sight of Interstate 65, in the southernmost tip of the park. No cause of death has been confirmed.

Mammoth Cave spokeswoman Molly Schroer said tours continued Monday and the park remains open.

