Southern Illinois schools receive field trip grants

WSIL -- More than 6,500 Illinois students will be able to visit state parks, museums, and other natural resource sites thanks to grant funding.

The Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is splitting $88,000 in donated funds for 100 field trip grants. The money will allow classes throughout the state to see firsthand what they've been learning in the classroom.

Schools in Gallatin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Marion, Saline, Union and Williamson counties will receive money. The full list of this year's grant recipients can be found here.



Gallatin County

Gallatin County Junior High School, Junction. Grade: 6. Destination: Cache River Wetlands, Cypress. Grant Award: $482.00.

Hamilton County

East Side Elementary School, McLeansboro. Grade: 5. Destination: Fort Massac State Park, Metropolis. Grant Award: $575.00.

Jackson County

Carbondale Middle School, Carbondale. Grades: 6-8. Destination: Giant City State Park, Makanda. Grant Award: $362.19.

Murphysboro High School, Murphysboro. Grades: 9-12. Destination: Touch of Nature Environmental Center, Makanda. Grant Award: $416.00.

Johnson County

Vienna Grade School, Vienna. Grades: kindergarten-6. Destination: University of Illinois Agriculture Center, Dixon Springs. Grant Award: $596.74.

Marion County

Centralia Junior High School, Centralia. Grade: 4-8. Destination: Touch of Nature Environmental Center, Makanda. Grant Award: $1,755.00.

Saline County

East Side Intermediate School, Harrisburg. Grade: 4. Destination: Touch of Nature Environmental Center and Giant City State Park, Makanda. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

East Side Intermediate School, Harrisburg. Grade: 4. Destination: Touch of Nature Environmental Center and Giant City State Park, Makanda. Grant Award: $950.00.

East Side Intermediate School, Harrisburg. Grade: 4. Destination: Touch of Nature Environmental Center, Makanda. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Galatia Grade School, Galatia. Grade: 2. Destination: University of Illinois Dixon Springs Agricultural Center, Simpson. Grant Award: $126.00.

Union County

Jonesboro Community Consolidated School District, Jonesboro. Grade: 8. Destination: Illinois State Museum and Adams Wildlife Sanctuary, Springfield. Grant Award: $1,340.00.

Jonesboro Grade School, Jonesboro. Grade: kindergarten. Destination: Crab Orchard Nation Wildlife Refuge, Marion. Grant Award: $528.59.

Williamson County

Adams School, Creal Springs. Grades: 6-8. Destination: Touch of Nature Environmental Center, Makanda. Grant Award: $1,735.00.

Carterville Intermediate School, Carterville. Grade: 5. Destination: Cache River Wetlands, Karnak. Grant Award: $1,266.42.

Carterville Intermediate School, Carterville. Grade: 5. Destination: Cache River Wetlands. Karnak. Grant Award: $1,209.42.

Carterville Intermediate School, Carterville. Grade: 5. Destination: Cache River Wetlands, Karnak. Grant Award: $1,228.42.

Carterville Intermediate School, Carterville. Grade: 5. Destination: Cache River Wetlands, Karnak. Grant Award: $566.71.

Carterville Junior High School, Carterville. Grade: 8. Destination: Little Grassy Lake and Giant City State Park, Makanda. Grant Award: $2,000.00.

Carterville Junior High School, Carterville. Grade: 8. Destination: Little Grassy Lake and Giant City State Park, Makanda. Grant Award: $1,500.00.

Carterville Junior High School, Carterville. Grade: 8. Destination: Little Grassy Lake and Giant City State Park, Makanda. Grant Award: $1,500.00.

