Southern Illinois schools receive field trip grants - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois schools receive field trip grants

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- More than 6,500 Illinois students will be able to visit state parks, museums, and other natural resource sites thanks to grant funding. 

The Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is splitting $88,000 in donated funds for 100 field trip grants. The money will allow classes throughout the state to see firsthand what they've been learning in the classroom.

Schools in Gallatin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Marion, Saline, Union and Williamson counties will receive money. The full list of this year's grant recipients can be found here.


Gallatin County
Gallatin County Junior High School, Junction. Grade: 6. Destination: Cache River Wetlands, Cypress. Grant Award: $482.00.

Hamilton County
East Side Elementary School, McLeansboro. Grade: 5. Destination: Fort Massac State Park, Metropolis. Grant Award: $575.00.

Jackson County
Carbondale Middle School, Carbondale. Grades: 6-8. Destination: Giant City State Park, Makanda. Grant Award: $362.19.
Murphysboro High School, Murphysboro. Grades: 9-12. Destination: Touch of Nature Environmental Center, Makanda. Grant Award: $416.00.

Johnson County
Vienna Grade School, Vienna. Grades: kindergarten-6. Destination: University of Illinois Agriculture Center, Dixon Springs. Grant Award: $596.74.

Marion County
Centralia Junior High School, Centralia. Grade: 4-8. Destination: Touch of Nature Environmental Center, Makanda. Grant Award: $1,755.00.

Saline County
East Side Intermediate School, Harrisburg. Grade: 4. Destination: Touch of Nature Environmental Center and Giant City State Park, Makanda. Grant Award: $1,000.00.
East Side Intermediate School, Harrisburg. Grade: 4. Destination: Touch of Nature Environmental Center and Giant City State Park, Makanda. Grant Award: $950.00.
East Side Intermediate School, Harrisburg. Grade: 4. Destination: Touch of Nature Environmental Center, Makanda. Grant Award: $1,000.00.
Galatia Grade School, Galatia. Grade: 2. Destination: University of Illinois Dixon Springs Agricultural Center, Simpson. Grant Award: $126.00.

Union County
Jonesboro Community Consolidated School District, Jonesboro. Grade: 8. Destination: Illinois State Museum and Adams Wildlife Sanctuary, Springfield. Grant Award: $1,340.00.
Jonesboro Grade School, Jonesboro. Grade: kindergarten. Destination: Crab Orchard Nation Wildlife Refuge, Marion. Grant Award: $528.59.

Williamson County
Adams School, Creal Springs. Grades: 6-8. Destination: Touch of Nature Environmental Center, Makanda. Grant Award: $1,735.00. 
Carterville Intermediate School, Carterville. Grade: 5. Destination: Cache River Wetlands, Karnak. Grant Award: $1,266.42.
Carterville Intermediate School, Carterville. Grade: 5. Destination: Cache River Wetlands. Karnak. Grant Award: $1,209.42.
Carterville Intermediate School, Carterville. Grade: 5. Destination: Cache River Wetlands, Karnak. Grant Award: $1,228.42.
Carterville Intermediate School, Carterville. Grade: 5. Destination: Cache River Wetlands, Karnak. Grant Award: $566.71.
Carterville Junior High School, Carterville. Grade: 8. Destination: Little Grassy Lake and Giant City State Park, Makanda. Grant Award: $2,000.00.
Carterville Junior High School, Carterville. Grade: 8. Destination: Little Grassy Lake and Giant City State Park, Makanda. Grant Award: $1,500.00.
Carterville Junior High School, Carterville. Grade: 8. Destination: Little Grassy Lake and Giant City State Park, Makanda. Grant Award: $1,500.00.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Southern Illinois schools receive field trip grants

    Southern Illinois schools receive field trip grants

    Monday, March 11 2019 5:07 PM EDT2019-03-11 21:07:11 GMT

    WSIL -- More than 6,500 Illinois students will be able to visit state parks, museums, and other natural resource sites thanks to grant funding.

    WSIL -- More than 6,500 Illinois students will be able to visit state parks, museums, and other natural resource sites thanks to grant funding.

  • Rend Lake College to launch archery team

    Rend Lake College to launch archery team

    Monday, March 11 2019 4:43 PM EDT2019-03-11 20:43:26 GMT

    INA, Ill. -- The new Rend Lake College archery team will compete against teams from other community colleges, as well as in regional and national Scholastic 3-D Archery (S3DA) competitions.

    INA, Ill. -- The new Rend Lake College archery team will compete against teams from other community colleges, as well as in regional and national Scholastic 3-D Archery (S3DA) competitions.

  • Funeral set for deputy killed serving warrant

    Funeral set for deputy killed serving warrant

    Monday, March 11 2019 2:18 PM EDT2019-03-11 18:18:53 GMT

    ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A funeral is scheduled for a sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a man who fled and engaged officers in an hours-long standoff in Illinois. 

    ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A funeral is scheduled for a sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a man who fled and engaged officers in an hours-long standoff in Illinois. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.