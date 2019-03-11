Rend Lake College to launch archery team

WSIL -- More than 6,500 Illinois students will be able to visit state parks, museums, and other natural resource sites thanks to grant funding.
INA, Ill. -- The new Rend Lake College archery team will compete against teams from other community colleges, as well as in regional and national Scholastic 3-D Archery (S3DA) competitions.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A funeral is scheduled for a sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a man who fled and engaged officers in an hours-long standoff in Illinois.
WSIL -- The US 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge connecting Kentucky and Illinois is once again open to traffic.
WSIL -- A new bill would change the age children can be left home alone in Illinois.
WSIL -- After a little sunshine this weekend, clouds have returned to kickoff the work week. A few light showers are possible first thing Monday morning along and south of the Ohio River, but most will stay dry.
HAMILTON CO., Ill. -- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man wanted on aggravated domestic battery charges.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. -- Parishioners belonging to two Catholic Churches in Hamilton County had to find another place to attend Sunday mass this week after the Diocese of Belleville closed their doors.
WASHINGTON CO., Ill -- Hundreds spent Sunday afternoon at the 25th Annual Polish Festival in Du Bois.
UPDATED 8:57 p.m. Sunday, March 10th -- Authorities have arrested 24-year-old Charles Selvy for shooting and killing a man in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning.
