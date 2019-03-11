Rend Lake College to launch archery team - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rend Lake College to launch archery team

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
INA, Ill. -- Rend Lake College is launching a new competitive archery team.

The co-ed team will be offered beginning in the fall 2019 semester. The Rend Lake College archery team will compete against teams from Southeastern Illinois College and Wabash Valley College, as well as in regional and national Scholastic 3-D Archery (S3DA) competitions.

Donnie Millenbine, a longtime Rend Lake College employee and outdoor enthusiast, will coach the new team. 

"I have been in the hunting woods as long as I can remember. I credit my dad for the passion I have. I began shooting in 1995 with my first Lightning Flight II, compound bow, chasing whitetails around Hamilton County," Millenbine said.

Team members will practice once a week, using the woods and open fields on the north side of the Ina campus. Shooters will need to provide their own bows and accessories. 

"We are really excited about the team. Student archers will experience competition at the collegiate level. They will learn proper etiquette and shooter safety. This will also improve the shooter accuracy to prepare for higher level events and/or bow hunting season," said Millenbine.

Students interested in the archery team can contact Millenbine at millenbined@rlc.edu or (618) 437-5321, Ext. 1319.
 

