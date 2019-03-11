Police: Woman stabbed near I-70, sought help at a house - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Woman stabbed near I-70, sought help at a house

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police are investigating the death of a woman who was believed to be stabbed on or near Interstate 70 before going to a nearby house to ask for help before she died.

Police received a call around 3:40 a.m. Monday that a suspicious person was banging on the door of a home. Arriving officers found a woman with apparent stab wounds.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died later Monday morning.

Police closed the westbound lanes of I-70 for about two hours as part of the investigation.

The victim has not been identified.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.