Missouri medical marijuana licenses in high demand - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri medical marijuana licenses in high demand

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri plans to license more than 300 medical marijuana-related businesses this year, and if that's not enough, the program director says more will be approved.

Missouri medical marijuana program director Lyndall Fraker told the hundreds of people attending a St. Louis conference Monday that the state will do what's necessary to meet patient demand.

Many of those at the conference are among the 450 potential licensees who have already applied to grow, manufacture, dispense or test medical marijuana.

Voters in November overwhelmingly approved a state constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana and marijuana-infused products for patients who suffer from serious illnesses. Missouri is now among 33 states approving medical marijuana.

Missouri plans at the minimum 192 dispensaries, 60 cultivation facilities, 86 manufacturing facilities and two testing facilities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.