Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Illinois reopens

CAIRO, Ill. (AP) - After more than two weeks, a bridge connecting Illinois and Kentucky has reopened over the Ohio River.

The U.S. 51 bridge closed on Feb. 22 due to high water on the Wickliffe, Kentucky, side. Kentucky officials say 4,700 vehicles cross the bridge each day; trucks make up 35 percent.

The bridge reopened late Monday morning. Drivers must take an 80-mile detour when the bridge is closed.

