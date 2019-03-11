Judge says Illinois county violated solar company's rights - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge says Illinois county violated solar company's rights

EUREKA, Ill. (AP) - A judge has cleared the way for a solar energy project in western Illinois.

Judge Charles Feeney says Woodford County's permit denial was "arbitrary" and "unreasonable" and violated the rights of SolAmerica Energy.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports many property owners and the city of Eureka opposed the permit. The County Board voted against the permit last year, a step that led to the lawsuit.

The proposed site is on land near the Eureka city limits, 20 miles east of Peoria.

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com

