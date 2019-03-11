Home alone? Illinois lawmakers want to lower age

WSIL -- A new bill would change the age children can be left home alone in Illinois.

Currently, state law says children under the age of 14 cannot be left home alone without supervision for "an unreasonable period of time." House Bill 2334 would lower that age from 14 to 12.

The proposal passed the Illinois House Judiciary Committee unanimously on March 5.

Rep. Terri Bryant of Murphysboro is a sponsor of bill.

