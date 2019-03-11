Home alone? Illinois lawmakers want to lower age - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Home alone? Illinois lawmakers want to lower age

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
By Roni LeForge
WSIL -- A new bill would change the age children can be left home alone in Illinois.

Currently, state law says children under the age of 14 cannot be left home alone without supervision for "an unreasonable period of time." House Bill 2334 would lower that age from 14 to 12.

The proposal passed the Illinois House Judiciary Committee unanimously on March 5. 

Rep. Terri Bryant of Murphysboro is a sponsor of bill. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.