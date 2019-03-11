"Cairo" Bridge to reopen after flooding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

"Cairo" Bridge to reopen after flooding

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
WSIL -- The US 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge connecting Kentucky and Illinois is expected to reopen to traffic Monday. 

The bridge has been closed since February 22 due to floodwaters. Crews have been working to clear debris and repair damaged shoulder areas.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expects the bridge to reopen at approximately 11:00 a.m. Monday. 

The US 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge between Wickliffe, KY and Cairo, IL, carries US 51, US 60, and US 62 traffic across the Ohio River.   
 

