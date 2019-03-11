"Cairo" Bridge to reopen after flooding

WSIL -- After a little sunshine this weekend, clouds have returned to kickoff the work week. A few light showers are possible first thing Monday morning along and south of the Ohio River, but most will stay dry.
WSIL -- The US 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge connecting Kentucky and Illinois is expected to reopen to traffic Monday.
HAMILTON CO., Ill. -- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man wanted on aggravated domestic battery charges.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. -- Parishioners belonging to two Catholic Churches in Hamilton County had to find another place to attend Sunday mass this week after the Diocese of Belleville closed their doors.
WASHINGTON CO., Ill -- Hundreds spent Sunday afternoon at the 25th Annual Polish Festival in Du Bois.
UPDATED 8:57 p.m. Sunday, March 10th -- Authorities have arrested 24-year-old Charles Selvy for shooting and killing a man in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning.
CAVE IN ROCK, Ill. -- The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will resume operations early Sunday morning.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- Illinois State Police announced Friday that search crews found the body of missing Carmi woman, Brooke S. Naylor.
WSIL -- SIU Head Basketball Coach Barry Hinson is stepping down following the 61-58 loss to Northern Iowa in the quarter final of the MVC tournament.
ELDORADO, Ill. -- Governor JB Pritzker made a stop in Eldorado Friday to sign a bill providing $55 million in funding to more than 50 hospitals across the state.
