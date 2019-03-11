Teen charged in 2018 crash that killed 70-year-old woman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teen charged in 2018 crash that killed 70-year-old woman

Posted: Updated:

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with traffic violations in a 2018 crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Lake County.

Authorities say a vehicle driven by the teen crossed into the wrong lane on Route 45 in Warren Township and smashed into a car driven by Katherine Lewis of Grayslake. The sheriff's office says the teen from Round Lake Beach has been charged with improper lane use and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

He's due in court in Waukegan on April 11.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.