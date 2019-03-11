Body of Columbia man missing since Feb. 8 found; 3 arrested - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body of Columbia man missing since Feb. 8 found; 3 arrested

BRUMLEY, Mo. (AP) - Three people are jailed after the body of a Columbia man who had been missing since Feb. 8 was found in central Missouri.

The Miller County Sheriff's office said in a news release the body of 41-year-old Aaron Brantley was found Thursday in a wooded area near Brumley.

A preliminary investigation indicated Brantley died of a gunshot wound.

The Columbia Missourian reports three suspects were arrested at three different locations in Miller and Camden counties. They are being held at the Miller County Jail pending formal charges.

Brantley was driving to the Lake of the Ozarks/Osage Beach area when he went missing. The vehicle has been recovered.

