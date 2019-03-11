Arrest made in Saturday shooting death in Cape Girardeau - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Arrest made in Saturday shooting death in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A 24-year-old man is in custody after a Tennessee man was shot and killed in Cape Girardeau during the weekend.

Authorities say 34-year-old Edward Palmer, of Memphis, was fatally shot early Sunday after a fight with the suspect.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said in a news release that Palmer and Charles Selvy Jr. were involved in a verbal confrontation that eventually escalated to a physical fight. Police say Palmer was shot during the confrontation.

The Southeast Missourian reports Selvy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $750,000.

