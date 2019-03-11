World-renowned Steppenwolf Theatre begins expansion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - The world-renowned Steppenwolf Theatre Co. has broken ground on a multiyear expansion of its campus in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

One of the nation's premier ensemble theaters moved forward this month with a theater building to open in 2021. It will be 50,000 square feet (4,600 square meters) and include a 400-seat in-the-round theater only six rows deep.

It will have a dedicated education floor. Officials say that will triple the theater's space devoted to its education work.

Complementing the theater core will be a two-story atrium lobby, a wine bar and a sidewalk lounge.

It is designed by Gordon Gill of Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill Architecture and the London-based theater-design team Charcoalblue.

Steppenwolf has won a series of Tony Awards and The National Medal of Arts.

