Warmer, but Very Windy Week Ahead

WSIL -- After a little sunshine this weekend, clouds have returned to kickoff the work week. A few light showers are possible first thing Monday morning along and south of the Ohio River, but most will stay dry. Temperatures around 50 Monday afternoon are still about 5º cooler than normal for this time of year, but much warmer weather is on the way this week.

The first 70s of 2019 are expected Wednesday and Thursday, but it also brings good chances for rain and very strong winds. The heaviest rain of the week is expected Wednesday evening with a few rumbles thunder possible.

The biggest story of the week is the wind. Thursday may bring wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour.

