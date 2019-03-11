Overdose deaths declined in northwestern Indiana last year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Overdose deaths declined in northwestern Indiana last year

Posted: Updated:

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) - Drug overdose deaths declined last year in northwestern Indiana after setting a record in 2017.

Authorities are cautiously optimistic that the opioid epidemic is slowing down. Former Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris, who this year became the county's recorder, tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times : "I would like to hope ... that we have reached the peak.

County coroners say Lake County had 152 overdose deaths last year, Porter County had 46 and LaPorte had 17, compared with 196, 50 and 26, respectively, in 2017. That's a nearly 20 percent decline from 268 to 215 across the region.

The Times reports experts attribute the fall to the widespread use of the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, an increase in treatment availability and more awareness about the crisis, among other reasons.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.