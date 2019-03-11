Hamilton County man wanted by police - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hamilton County man wanted by police

Posted: Updated:

HAMILTON CO., Ill. -- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man wanted on aggravated domestic battery charges.

 Charles "Andy" Sage, 32, is also suspected of fleeing police in Benton and Mt. Vernon. He is described as 6'1'', weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has been spotted mostly in McLeansboro and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Sage is, call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department at (618) 643-2511.

