Hamilton County man wanted by police

HAMILTON CO., Ill. -- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man wanted on aggravated domestic battery charges.

Charles "Andy" Sage, 32, is also suspected of fleeing police in Benton and Mt. Vernon. He is described as 6'1'', weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has been spotted mostly in McLeansboro and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Sage is, call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department at (618) 643-2511.