HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. -- Parishioners belonging to two Catholic Churches in Hamilton County had to find another place to attend Sunday mass this week after the Diocese of Belleville closed their doors.
WASHINGTON CO., Ill -- Hundreds spent Sunday afternoon at the 25th Annual Polish Festival in Du Bois.
UPDATED 8:57 p.m. Sunday, March 10th -- Authorities have arrested 24-year-old Charles Selvy for shooting and killing a man in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning.
CAVE IN ROCK, Ill. -- The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will resume operations early Sunday morning.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- Illinois State Police announced Friday that search crews found the body of missing Carmi woman, Brooke S. Naylor.
WSIL -- SIU Head Basketball Coach Barry Hinson is stepping down following the 61-58 loss to Northern Iowa in the quarter final of the MVC tournament.
ELDORADO, Ill. -- Governor JB Pritzker made a stop in Eldorado Friday to sign a bill providing $55 million in funding to more than 50 hospitals across the state.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Doug Owens, Assistant Principal of Tri-C Elementary, has been recognized for his work with students and staff.
WSIL-- Senate Bill 1510 would amend Illinois' Nursing Home Care Act, enforcing minimum staffing requirements and providing greater transparency of nursing home violations.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Health experts say one in 26 people will develop epilepsy in their lifetime, and that's why a state lawmaker has sponsored a bill to help kids who have seizures in school.
