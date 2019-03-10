Charges filed against woman in shooting of Chicago officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Charges filed against woman in shooting of Chicago officer

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a 19-year-old woman faces attempted murder and other charges in the shooting of an officer who was serving a warrant.

Police said in a news release Sunday that Emily Petronella also is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, armed violence while discharging a weapon, aggravated discharge of a weapon at a peace officer and dealing more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. She also faces a misdemeanor bail bond violation.

Petronella was due in bond court Sunday. It wasn't clear whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police say Petronella fired a shot through a door Saturday night, striking a 34-year-old officer in the shoulder. The officer is expected to recover.

Police say officers recovered a large amount of cannabis, a semi-automatic pistol and large bundles of money from the scene.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.