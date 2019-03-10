Illinois university's orientation class improves retention

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is starting to make strides toward improving retention through a program that offers freshmen a special orientation aimed at getting them acquainted with college life.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that the Saluki Success Program covers study habits, mental health awareness, sexual consent and cultural sensitivity. The class started in 2015 and has four dedicated instructors.

The school says early data show the program is making a positive impact on student retention and success. The university saw its freshman retention rate increase to around 71 percent in 2017.

Students who took the course say it taught them about campus resources and helped them adjust to college life. Students also say the classes were taught by instructors who cared about their success.

