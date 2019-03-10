Police: Chicago teen dies after accidentally shot in head - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Chicago teen dies after accidentally shot in head

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in an accidental discharge.

Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office say Deon Williams was shot about 3 p.m. Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He died about an hour later at a hospital.

Police spokeswoman Officer Christine Calace says Williams and another teen were playing with a gun when it fired.

Police say it's unclear who was holding the gun at the time.

No arrests have been made.

