Cave In Rock Ferry to resume operations Sunday

CAVE IN ROCK, Ill. -- The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will resume operations early Sunday morning. 

Floodwaters are expected to drop enough overnight to allow the ferry to reopen on the regular operating schedule starting at 6 a.m.

The ferry was forced to halt operations nearly a month ago, turning what is normally a 10 mile trip plus a 10 minute ferry ride into a 90-mile trip with an extra 70 minutes of driving time.        

The ferry normally carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River between Illinois and Kentucky each day.

