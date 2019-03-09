University of Chicago economist is new Yale management dean - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Chicago economist is new Yale management dean

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - An economist at the University of Chicago has been announced as the next dean of the Yale School of Management.

Kerwin Charles is expected to become dean on July 1.

Charles has taught since 2005 at the University of Chicago, where he has studied and published on topics including wealth inequality, race and gender labor market discrimination and how workers and families adjust to job loss and health shocks.

Yale President Peter Salovey says Charles will advance the Yale management school's "role as a global center for the study of business and prepare our students for the challenges and opportunities of a complex interconnected world."

Charles will succeed Edward Snyder, who was named dean of the school in 2011.

