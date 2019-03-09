St. Louis firefighter suffers hand injury when ammo explodes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis firefighter suffers hand injury when ammo explodes

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities in St. Louis say a firefighter was slightly injured when ammunition exploded during a fire in a vacant house.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that firefighters were called to the two-story, multifamily house around 9 p.m. Friday. The fire department says no one was in the home, located in the Kingsway East neighborhood, at the time.

Officials say that at some point during the fire, heat caused loose ammunition to explode and hit one firefighter in the hand. The firefighter was treated on scene and released.

St. Louis Fire Department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby says it's common for ammunition to explode when it gets overheated in a fire.

