Firefighters: Woman found dead inside burning Missouri home

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in suburban Kansas City say a woman has been found dead inside a burning home.

The Kansas City Star reports that the fire was reported Friday night at a Grandview home. Fire Chief Ron Graham says firefighters arrived at the home to find smoke coming from the front of the house.

Graham says firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and found the woman's body close to the front door. It was unclear how long the fire had been burning.

Officials have not released the victim's name or the cause of the fire.

