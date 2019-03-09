Kentucky sheriff arrested following injury crash

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky sheriff has been arrested following a crash that injured a woman.

Kentucky State Police say Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after the two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Breckinridge County. Pate was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

State police say Pate was driving his pickup truck when he struck a car. Police say Pate's vehicle then hit a utility pole and came to a stop in a barbed wire fence. The driver of the car, Jill Lanning of Leitchfield, was taken to a hospital and later released.

A woman who answered the phone at the Breckinridge County sheriff's office on Saturday declined comment other than to say that state police are investigating. She declined to give her name.

