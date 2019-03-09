Victim identified in Cape Girardeau homicide investigation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Victim identified in Cape Girardeau homicide investigation

By Daniel Valle, Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The victim of a homicide investigation has been identified.

Investigators say the homicide occurred early Saturday morning at around 1:25 a. m. in Cape Girardeau at 2 North Main Street, the same address as Shaker's Bar.

The victim is Edward L. Palmer, 34, of Memphis, Tennessee. The Major Case Squad has been activated to help find the shooter, who remains at large. 

The Cape Girardeau & Bollinger County Major Case Squad continue investigating.

