Suspect arrested in fatal shooting

UPDATED 8:57 p.m. Sunday, March 10th -- Authorities have arrested 24-year-old Charles Selvy for shooting and killing a man in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning.

Cape Girardeau Police say Selvy got into a fight with 34-year-old Edward Palmer from Memphis on North Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, before pulling out a gun and shooting Palmer.

Selvy is charged with murder in the second degree, and armed criminal action.

He's being held on a $750,000 bond.



CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The victim of a homicide investigation has been identified.

Investigators say the homicide occurred early Saturday morning at around 1:25 a. m. in Cape Girardeau at 2 North Main Street, the same address as Shaker's Bar.

The victim is Edward L. Palmer, 34, of Memphis, Tennessee. The Major Case Squad has been activated to help find the shooter, who remains at large.

The Cape Girardeau & Bollinger County Major Case Squad continue investigating.