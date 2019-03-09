Homicide investigation in Cape Girardeau - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Homicide investigation in Cape Girardeau

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Valle, Producer
Connect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The Cape Girardeau & Bollinger County Major Case Squad have opened a homicide investigation according to a news release.

Investigators say the homicide occurred early Saturday morning at around 1:25 a. m. in Cape Girardeau at 2 North Main Street, the same address as Shaker's Bar.

No other information is being released at this time but News 3 will update this story as more information develops.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.