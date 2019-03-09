Chicago school to name athletic complex for Michelle Obama - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago school to name athletic complex for Michelle Obama

CHICAGO (AP) - Michelle Obama's Chicago high school alma mater is to name its new athletic complex after the former first lady.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Whitney Young Magnet High School in May will name the $4.3 million project after Obama. She graduated from the school in 1981.

Whitney Young Principal Joyce Kenner says school officials discussed the idea with Obama when she was in Chicago last November on her book tour. Obama didn't play sports in high school, but she supported her "Let's Move!" national fitness campaign while Barack Obama was president. It was an effort to fight childhood obesity.

Kenner says Michelle Obama "embodies that spirit of athleticism."

The complex includes baseball and football fields, a track and bleacher seating along with lighting and scoreboards.

