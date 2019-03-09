Hinson to step down as SIU head basketball coach - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hinson to step down as SIU head basketball coach

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- SIU Head Basketball Coach Barry Hinson is stepping down following the 61-58 loss to Northern Iowa in the quarter final of the MVC tournament.

The announcement was made Friday night at the end of his press conference at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

