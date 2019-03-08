Missing Carmi woman found dead

WSIL -- SIU Head Basketball Coach Barry Hinson is stepping down following the 61-58 loss to Northern Iowa in the quarter final of the MVC tournament.
ELDORADO, Ill. -- Governor JB Pritzker made a stop in Eldorado Friday to sign a bill providing $55 million in funding to more than 50 hospitals across the state.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- Illinois State Police announced Friday that search crews found the body of missing Carmi woman, Brooke S. Naylor.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Doug Owens, Assistant Principal of Tri-C Elementary, has been recognized for his work with students and staff.
WSIL-- Senate Bill 1510 would amend Illinois' Nursing Home Care Act, enforcing minimum staffing requirements and providing greater transparency of nursing home violations.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Health experts say one in 26 people will develop epilepsy in their lifetime, and that's why a state lawmaker has sponsored a bill to help kids who have seizures in school.
CHICAGO (AP) - The Cook County grand jury indictment filed Thursday charges him with falsely reporting an offense.
The De Soto Beta Club will have several students traveling to Oklahoma City this June. They will be there to attend the National Beta Club Convention.
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. -- A Whitetail buck killed in Illinois during the 2018 archery season is the new world record holder.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- On Saturday, March 9, voters in Carterville can learn more about the candidates up for office in the city's municipal election.
