Missing Carmi woman found dead

GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- Illinois State Police announced Friday that search crews found the body of missing Carmi woman, Brooke S. Naylor.

Troopers say the search team discovered the body around 5:40 p.m., south of Pot Hole Lane in rural Gallatin County. That's in the area in Equality where crews had been searching for the 20 year old for the past two days.

Naylor was last seen Sunday in Harrisburg. Her Chevrolet Malibu was found abandoned on Eldorado Ridgeway Blacktop Road.

An autopsy is scheduled to be completed tomorrow, March 9th, and the investigation into this incident continues.

The Illinois State Police and the family would like to thank all of the numerous volunteers for the generous donation of their time and resources during this exhaustive search. No further information will be disseminated at this time.