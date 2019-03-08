Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting

SAUGET, Ill. (AP) - A suspect is hospitalized with what police call non-life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting near St. Louis.

Illinois State Police say a U.S. Marshal's Service task force on Friday was attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Cahokia, Illinois, when two suspects ran from a home, got into a sport utility vehicle and drove away.

Police say that at some point a task force officer shot his gun, striking one of the men. Police did not identify the officer or say why the weapon was fired.

The task force is made up of federal, state and local police officers.

The SUV struck the rear of a tractor-trailer in Sauget, Illinois. Both SUV occupants fled on foot and were caught. One of the men is hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

