30-year sentence for Missouri man who shot at deputies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

30-year sentence for Missouri man who shot at deputies

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A central Missouri man who admitted shooting at officers and tractor-trailers during an Interstate 70 police chase has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Russell Deane Moore Jr. of Fulton was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in December to two counts of destruction of a motor vehicle, one count of unlawful transport of firearms and one count of receiving stolen firearms.

The April 2016 chase started when a stolen Jeep was spotted at a Columbia truck stop. Moore shot at Boone County deputies and tractor-trailers in an effort to cause a serious accident that would stop the pursuit. The chase ended when the Jeep ran out of gas.

No deputies or truck drivers were injured.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.