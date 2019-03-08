Pritzker signs bill providing $55 million to critical access hospitals

ELDORADO, Ill. -- Governor JB Pritzker made a stop in Eldorado Friday to sign a bill aimed at ensuring you don't have travel far to get the treatment you need.

The bill provides $55 million in funding to more than 50 hospitals across the state. The money will help improve access to healthcare by keeping essential services in rural communities, adding more doctors and nurses.

"People who live in rural areas, people who live here in Eldorado, ought to have the opportunity to have healthcare right where they live," said Pritzker.

Alisa Coleman, CEO of Ferrell Hospital, says the money will also help patients pay for their treatment.

"It does allow us to ease those funds to continue that care. Recruit more physicians, nurses, so that we continue to provide that care locally," said Coleman.

Ferrell Hospital leaders don't yet know how much of the $55 million dollars they will receive.