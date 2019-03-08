Tri-C Assistant Principal named Illinois Assistant Principal of - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tri-C Assistant Principal named Illinois Assistant Principal of the Year

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Illinois Principals Association "Assistant Principal of the Year" works right here in Williamson County. 

Doug Owens, the Assistant Principal of Tri-C Elementary School in Carterville, has been recognized by the organization for his work with students and staff.

Owens says his love for school was rooted in him as a child. He gives credit for his success to his students and staff. 

The award was a surprise for Owens. He was honored during an assembly disguised as a spring break safety rally on Friday.

