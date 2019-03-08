Missouri judge blocks new restrictions on unions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri judge is blocking additional restrictions on public unions from taking effect as a legal challenge to the new law plays out.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Joseph Walsh on Friday temporarily blocked the law. He wrote in his order that the unions challenging the law appear likely to succeed.

At issue is legislation passed by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature to require some public employee labor unions to hold an election every three years on whether workers want to continue their representation. It also requires those unions to get annual permission to deduct dues from workers' paychecks.

Walsh says the law violates Missouri's constitutional right to collective bargaining.

Spokesman Chris Nuelle says the Attorney General's Office is reviewing the ruling and will continue to defend the constitutionality of state laws.

