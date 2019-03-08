Longtime Kentucky journalist Balltrip dead at 68

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - Longtime Kentucky journalist Ewell Balltrip, who also was active in education and community development, has died.

Southern Oaks Funeral Home said the 68-year-old Harlan native died Thursday and had suffered from chronic illness.

He worked his way up from summer intern to publisher at The Harlan Daily Enterprise and continued as a publisher with the New York Times Co. in Middlesboro, Kentucky, and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Balltrip is being inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame this month.

The funeral home said Balltrip was on former Gov. Paul Patton's staff, heading the Kentucky Appalachian Commission. He was involved in educational and community development groups, including Forward in the Fifth and Challenger Learning Center in Hazard.

Balltrip founded and headed a nonprofit, The National Institute For Hometown Security, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security contractor.

