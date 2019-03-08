Mike Pence to raise money for Kentucky's GOP governor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for Kentucky's Republican governor in one of the Trump administration's first steps into a trio of 2019 governor's races acting as a precursor to the 2020 presidential campaign.

Voters in Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi will elect governors this year, giving Democrats a chance to test their message in the heart of Trump country ahead of the 2020 election. Louisiana has a Democrat running for a second term while Mississippi's race is open because of term limits, making Kentucky's Matt Bevin the only Republican incumbent governor on the ballot in 2019.

Pence is scheduled to appear at a fundraiser for Bevin on Friday in Lexington, Kentucky. Tickets are $1,000, or $2,000 to be a sponsor, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press.

