Mike Pence to raise money for Kentucky's GOP governor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mike Pence to raise money for Kentucky's GOP governor

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for Kentucky's Republican governor in one of the Trump administration's first steps into a trio of 2019 governor's races acting as a precursor to the 2020 presidential campaign.

Voters in Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi will elect governors this year, giving Democrats a chance to test their message in the heart of Trump country ahead of the 2020 election. Louisiana has a Democrat running for a second term while Mississippi's race is open because of term limits, making Kentucky's Matt Bevin the only Republican incumbent governor on the ballot in 2019.

Pence is scheduled to appear at a fundraiser for Bevin on Friday in Lexington, Kentucky. Tickets are $1,000, or $2,000 to be a sponsor, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.