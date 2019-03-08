Illinois buck confirmed as new world record non-typical Whitetail

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. -- A Whitetail buck killed in Illinois during the 2018 archery season is the new world record holder.
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. -- A Whitetail buck killed in Illinois during the 2018 archery season is the new world record holder.
WSIL -- Showers Friday will exit by mid-morning leaving behind another dull day with a lot of clouds.
WSIL -- Showers Friday will exit by mid-morning leaving behind another dull day with a lot of clouds.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- On Saturday, March 9, voters in Carterville can learn more about the candidates up for office in the city's municipal election.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- On Saturday, March 9, voters in Carterville can learn more about the candidates up for office in the city's municipal election.
HERRIN, Ill. -- Herrin Festa Italiana 2019 kicks off on May 20.
HERRIN, Ill. -- Herrin Festa Italiana 2019 kicks off on May 20.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, so don't forget to set your clocks forward.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, so don't forget to set your clocks forward.
The De Soto Beta Club will have several students traveling to Oklahoma City this June. They will be there to attend the National Beta Club Convention.
The De Soto Beta Club will have several students traveling to Oklahoma City this June. They will be there to attend the National Beta Club Convention.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- An Army solider killed in Kuwait returned home to the United States on Thursday.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- An Army solider killed in Kuwait returned home to the United States on Thursday.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Scattered showers are moving back in with heavy rain expected Saturday.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Scattered showers are moving back in with heavy rain expected Saturday.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Republican lawmaker says there's voter fraud across the state including Jackson County.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Republican lawmaker says there's voter fraud across the state including Jackson County.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- Friends, family, and community members joined Illinois State Police in the search Thursday for missing Carmi native Brooke Naylor.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- Friends, family, and community members joined Illinois State Police in the search Thursday for missing Carmi native Brooke Naylor.