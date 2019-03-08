Illinois buck confirmed as new world record non-typical Whitetai - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois buck confirmed as new world record non-typical Whitetail

Posted: Updated:

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. -- A Whitetail buck killed in Illinois during the 2018 archery season is the new world record holder. 

On Friday, March 1 the Pope and Young Club confirmed that Virginia native Luke Brewster's buck is the largest non-typical Whitetail killed on record. This buck surpasses the previous world record shot by Michael Beatty in 2000 by over 33 inches.

"The Brewster buck has been verified as the new Pope and Young World Record with a score of 327 7/8," said Eli Randall, Director of Records for the Pope and Young Club. "The two panels consisted of seven measures and was overseen by the Panel Chairman. This group represented over 217 years of combined measuring experience. After over eight hours, this incredible whitetails score became official", added Randall.

Brewster shot the buck in Edgar County, Illinois during the 2018 archery season. He told members of the Pope and Young panel he was shocked by the ruling.

Click here for the full story on the Pope and Young Club's website.


 

