Saturday: Rain and Storms Expected

WSIL -- Showers Friday will exit by mid-morning leaving behind another dull day with a lot of clouds. Though slightly warmer, temperatures will still be running about 10º cooler than normal for this time of year. Our attention then turns to a large storm system that will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and potential for severe storms on Saturday.

Friday and Friday evening will be dry, but overnight, chances for rain will ramp up as a warm front to the south begins to lift northward.

Two rounds of storms are possible on Saturday.

Round 1: Arrives early Saturday morning. Heavy rain, thunder and lightning, and small hail possible.

Round 2: Saturday afternoon. Storms will be more isolated, but could be strong or severe. Afternoon storms will be reliant on instability, which could be hampered if morning storms linger. Essentially, there's some uncertainty on how far north the risk for severe storms make it.

The second half of the weekend is much quieter than the first. After temperatures in the 60s on Saturday, we cool back to the 50s on Sunday.

Stay tuned to the latest forecast information.

REMINDER: Turn the clocks forward an hour Saturday night to Spring Forward. It's also a great time to change batteries in smoke detectors and weather radios.