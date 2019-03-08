Job Squad: March 8, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Job Squad: March 8, 2019

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Warmer weather is on the way and it's time for seasonal jobs.

Changing Seasons Landscape Center in Marion is taking resumes for several positions. Openings include full-time sales shift supervisor, part and full time sales positions and a part time garden center. All the positions are seasonal. Send your resume to Trent.

TCT Network in Marion is hiring a post-production editor. They're looking for someone with three to five years of experience on Adobe Premier and/or Final Cut pro. Email your resume to this address.

Priority Staffing is hiring mechanics to work at a Mt. Vernon manufacturer. The job includes removing, repairing, testing, operating, replacing, rebuilding and maintaining diesel engines. The schedule is Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 230 p.m. Medical and retirement benefits are included. Learn more here.

This week's Dream Job is with Activision. The company is hiring quality assurance video game testers for a new project. Players will be testing pre-release games and verifying several things about the games, including content, performance and playability. You must be at least 18 years old to apply. This is a temporary job through the rest of the year and includes a schedule of 40 hours or more per week, including weekends when needed. Learn more here.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Saturday: Rain and Storms Expected

    Saturday: Rain and Storms Expected

    Friday, March 8 2019 7:34 AM EST2019-03-08 12:34:35 GMT

    WSIL -- Showers Friday will exit by mid-morning leaving behind another dull day with a lot of clouds. Though slightly warmer, temperatures will still be running about 10º cooler than normal for this time of year. Our attention then turns to a large storm system that will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and potential for severe storms on Saturday.  Friday and Friday evening will be dry, but overnight, chances for rain will ramp up as a warm front to the south begins to lift ...

    WSIL -- Showers Friday will exit by mid-morning leaving behind another dull day with a lot of clouds. Though slightly warmer, temperatures will still be running about 10º cooler than normal for this time of year. Our attention then turns to a large storm system that will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and potential for severe storms on Saturday.  Friday and Friday evening will be dry, but overnight, chances for rain will ramp up as a warm front to the south begins to lift ...

  • Meet the Candidates in Carterville

    Meet the Candidates in Carterville

    Friday, March 8 2019 6:51 AM EST2019-03-08 11:51:30 GMT

    CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- On Saturday, March 9, voters in Carterville can learn more about the candidates up for office in the city's municipal election.  

    CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- On Saturday, March 9, voters in Carterville can learn more about the candidates up for office in the city's municipal election.  

  • More familiar names set to take the stage at Herrin Festa Italiana

    More familiar names set to take the stage at Herrin Festa Italiana

    Friday, March 8 2019 4:40 AM EST2019-03-08 09:40:28 GMT

    HERRIN, Ill. -- Herrin Festa Italiana 2019 kicks off on May 20.  

    HERRIN, Ill. -- Herrin Festa Italiana 2019 kicks off on May 20.  

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.