Job Squad: March 8, 2019

WSIL -- Warmer weather is on the way and it's time for seasonal jobs.

Changing Seasons Landscape Center in Marion is taking resumes for several positions. Openings include full-time sales shift supervisor, part and full time sales positions and a part time garden center. All the positions are seasonal. Send your resume to Trent.

TCT Network in Marion is hiring a post-production editor. They're looking for someone with three to five years of experience on Adobe Premier and/or Final Cut pro. Email your resume to this address.

Priority Staffing is hiring mechanics to work at a Mt. Vernon manufacturer. The job includes removing, repairing, testing, operating, replacing, rebuilding and maintaining diesel engines. The schedule is Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 230 p.m. Medical and retirement benefits are included. Learn more here.

This week's Dream Job is with Activision. The company is hiring quality assurance video game testers for a new project. Players will be testing pre-release games and verifying several things about the games, including content, performance and playability. You must be at least 18 years old to apply. This is a temporary job through the rest of the year and includes a schedule of 40 hours or more per week, including weekends when needed. Learn more here.