Job Squad: March 8, 2019

WSIL -- Showers Friday will exit by mid-morning leaving behind another dull day with a lot of clouds. Though slightly warmer, temperatures will still be running about 10º cooler than normal for this time of year. Our attention then turns to a large storm system that will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and potential for severe storms on Saturday. Friday and Friday evening will be dry, but overnight, chances for rain will ramp up as a warm front to the south begins to lift ...
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- On Saturday, March 9, voters in Carterville can learn more about the candidates up for office in the city's municipal election.
HERRIN, Ill. -- Herrin Festa Italiana 2019 kicks off on May 20.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, so don't forget to set your clocks forward.
The De Soto Beta Club will have several students traveling to Oklahoma City this June. They will be there to attend the National Beta Club Convention.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- An Army solider killed in Kuwait returned home to the United States on Thursday.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Scattered showers are moving back in with heavy rain expected Saturday.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Republican lawmaker says there's voter fraud across the state including Jackson County.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- Friends, family, and community members joined Illinois State Police in the search Thursday for missing Carmi native Brooke Naylor.
WSIL -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on a graduated income tax where you pay a larger share of your income the more money you make, but he never discussed how the tax rates would look, though, until now.
