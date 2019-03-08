Meet the Candidates in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- On Saturday, March 9, voters in Carterville can learn more about the candidates up for office in the city's municipal election.
HERRIN, Ill. -- Herrin Festa Italiana 2019 kicks off on May 20.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, so don't forget to set your clocks forward.
The De Soto Beta Club will have several students traveling to Oklahoma City this June. They will be there to attend the National Beta Club Convention.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- An Army solider killed in Kuwait returned home to the United States on Thursday.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Scattered showers are moving back in with heavy rain expected Saturday.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Republican lawmaker says there's voter fraud across the state including Jackson County.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- Friends, family, and community members joined Illinois State Police in the search Thursday for missing Carmi native Brooke Naylor.
WSIL -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on a graduated income tax where you pay a larger share of your income the more money you make, but he never discussed how the tax rates would look, though, until now.
MARION, Ill. -- Farmers from across the area gathered in Marion Thursday to learn how to implement a diverse cover crop program and its benefit.
