Meet the Candidates in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- On Saturday, March 9, voters in Carterville can learn more about the candidates up for office in the city's municipal election.



The meet and greet is from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Anne West Lindsey Library. Candidates running for Carterville city council and school board will be joined by candidates running for John A. Logan College Trustee.



Election Day is Tuesday, April 2.