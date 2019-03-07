Community comes together to search for missing Carmi woman

GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- Friends, family, and community members joined Illinois State Police in the search Thursday for missing Carmi native Brooke Naylor.

Naylor was last seen Sunday evening in Harrisburg. Her car, a Chevrolet Malibu, was found abandoned on the Eldorado/Ridgway Blacktop, about half way between Route 142 and Route 1, west of the North Fork Saline River. Her dog, a Boxer puppy, was also missing.

The Southern Illinois Search Team set up the search for Naylor in the area where police found her car. The search was supposed to start at 11 a.m. Thursday, but officials didn't give the team clearance to start looking until after 2:30 p.m. The delay became a challenge for the search committee, because the team's search typically ends when it starts getting dark.

Naylor's boyfriend spoke with News 3 at the scene of the search. He says he was last with her in her car at the Harrisburg Walmart. He described her as wearing sweatpants with the logo PINK printed on them, a light jacket, and house slippers.

Thursday's search wrapped up around 6:30 p.m. with no findings. The committee is working with Illinois State Police to schedule another search.

Illinois State Police are asking anyone with information about Brooke Naylor to call (618)384-9945.